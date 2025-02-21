Trump aide welcomes new FBI chief Kash Patel's appointment in Bollywood style with 'Malhari' video

NEW YORK: Newly-confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel got a Bollywood-style welcome from an aide of US President Donald Trump, who shared a morphed video of him dancing to the song -- Malhari -- from the film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Patel, 44, was confirmed on Thursday by a narrow vote in the Republican-led Senate, 51 to 49, and becomes the first Indian-American to lead the country's premier law enforcement agency.

Following his confirmation, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted on X an edited video of the song Malhari from the Ranveer Singh-starrer movie.

In the video, Patel's face is superimposed on Singh's, who is seen performing a victory dance.