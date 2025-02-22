Family confirms body handed over by Hamas was of Israeli hostage; latest swap to free 600 Palestinians, 6 Israelis

JERUSALEM: Hamas is set to free six more Israeli hostages Saturday from the Gaza Strip in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian captives.

As preparations moved forward Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge for "a cruel and malicious violation" of the agreement centered on the wrong identification released by militants.

The family of Shiri Bibas said Israeli forensic authorities had confirmed the remains released overnight are those of the Israeli mother of two young boys. Her remains were handed over Friday after a body handed over Thursday had been misidentified as hers but later determined to be an unidentified Palestinian woman.

"For 16 months we sought certainty, and now that it's here, it brings no comfort, though we hope it marks the beginning of closure," the Bibas family said.

Three other bodies returned Thursday were confirmed as those of Bibas' sons and Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when all were taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 in Israel.

The hostages were allegedly held in Gaza while Israel unleashed relentless attacks on the territory. According to Hamas, Lifshitz and the members of the Bibas family were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Israel claimed that its "tests" determined that the hostages had been killed by Hamas.

Hamas said it would "conduct a thorough review" of information regarding the body and stated that Israeli bombing of the area where hostages were held had caused a mix-up of remains.