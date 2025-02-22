Pope Francis in critical condiction after respiratory attack: Vatican

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis's condition "continues to be critical", the Vatican said Saturday, saying the 88-year-old was alert but had suffered a respiratory attack that required "high-flow oxygen", and also blood transfusions.

"At the moment the prognosis is reserved," it said, as the head of the Catholic Church prepared to spend his ninth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was diagnosed this week with double pneumonia.

"The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger," the Vatican said in its regular early evening update.

"This morning Pope Francis presented a prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," it said.

Daily blood tests "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anaemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions", it added.