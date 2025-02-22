Trump fires air force general CQ Brown as joint chiefs chairman, nominates Dan Caine

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has abruptly removed Air Force General CQ Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sidelining the respected officer as part of his effort to reshape military leadership. Brown, the second Black general to hold the position, had served for 16 months, focusing on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trump announced the decision on social media, thanking Brown for his service and wishing him well. He has nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, an F-16 pilot with experience in the National Guard and the CIA, as Brown’s replacement.

The move follows Trump’s push to remove military leaders who support diversity and inclusion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who took office four weeks ago, has backed this approach. During his Senate confirmation hearing, he suggested reviewing senior officers based on merit and commitment to military standards. In the past, Hegseth had questioned whether Brown’s appointment was based on race.

Brown was at the US-Mexico border assessing the military’s role in Trump’s executive order on illegal immigration when he was dismissed. His removal comes despite support from key lawmakers and a seemingly cordial meeting with Trump in December.

As an experienced F-16 pilot, Brown was seen as a key figure in shifting the military’s focus from Middle Eastern conflicts to countering threats from China. His nomination as chairman was widely supported, with the Senate confirming him 98-0. Before that, in June 2020, he gained attention for speaking out on racial bias in the military following the police killing of George Floyd.

Trump has used his second term to assert greater control over government institutions, removing officials from the Biden administration even in traditionally independent positions. Brown’s dismissal is part of a broader effort to reshape military leadership under Trump’s vision.