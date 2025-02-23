Conservatives win German vote as far-right makes record gains

BERLIN: Germany's conservatives won Sunday's elections, with their leader Friedrich Merz set to become the next chancellor, followed by the far-right AfD in second place after record gains, according to exit polls.

If confirmed in the final count, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) roughly doubled its score to at least 19.5 percent, boosted by fears over immigration and security after a spate of deadly attacks blamed on asylum seekers.

Merz's CDU/CSU alliance won at least 28.5 percent, said the first exit polls from two public broadcasters, crushing the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) of the outgoing chancellor, Olaf Scholz, which were looking at around 16 percent.

Merz, a long-time party rival of ex-chancellor Angela Merkel -- has vowed a crackdown on irregular immigration. He hopes to win back votes from the AfD and halt its rise, which has stunned many in a country still seeking to atone for its dark Nazi history.

For now, the AfD, basking in the vocal support of key US President Donald Trump allies, is set to stay in opposition. All other parties have vowed to keep it out of power and behind a "firewall" of non-cooperation.

But its jubilant leader Alice Weidel hailed the "historic" result and again said her party was ready to govern with the CDU/CSU.

Before Merz, 69, takes over from the now caretaker chancellor Scholz, he will have to forge a new coalition government in Europe's top economy, an often drawn-out process he has vowed to complete by Easter.

This threatens to leave Berlin paralysed for weeks to come as the Trump administration has forced head-spinning change on the world scene and among European allies, especially over the Ukraine war which has raged for three gruelling years.

"The world out there is not waiting for us and it is not waiting for lengthy coalition talks and negotiations," Merz said after claiming victory, calling for a new government "as quickly as possible".

To build a majority, Merz would be expected to reach out first to the SPD, though without Scholz, who has led Germany's traditional workers' party to a historically poor result.

To gain enough seats, Merz may also reach out to the Greens, who scored at least 12 percent in the exit polls, although the CDU's Bavarian sister party the CSU has so far rejected this.