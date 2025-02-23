Girl dies as boat with migrants blocked from US sinks off Panama

PANAMA: A boat carrying 19 South American migrants blocked from entering the United States sank off the coast of Panama as they returned to their home countries, leaving an 8-year-old Venezuelan girl dead, authorities said Saturday.

The boat went down Friday night "due to strong waves caused by bad weather" in Caribbean waters off northeast Panama, the country's Senafront border service said.

Aboard were migrants from Venezuela and Colombia, and two crew members. Aside from the girl who died, the others were all rescued, Senafront said.

"The event occurred in the context of the reverse migratory flow," the agency said.