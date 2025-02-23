Hackers steal USD 1.5 billion from Bybit in record-breaking crypto heist

NEW YORK: Dubai-based cryptocurrency exchange Bybit reported on Friday that hackers stole USD 1.5 billion worth of digital assets in what marks the largest crypto theft in industry history.

Bybit CEO and founder Ben Zhou addressed the hack during an online chat, assuring users that "your funds are safe."

The company added on X: "We've launched a refund program for users affected by today's hack. Bybit is committed to protecting our community, and we will fully reimburse all impacted users."

According to the company, attackers exploited security protocols during a transaction, enabling them to transfer the assets to an unidentified address.