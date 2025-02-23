When Trump, Meloni, Modi talk, they are called threat to democracy: Italy's PM slams 'global left' politics

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday called out the "double standards" of the global political left wing while highlighting how world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donal Trump and Argentinian President Javier Milei are among those are now shaping a new global conservative movement.

"With Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria. Not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally, Melonoi said while addressing a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC via video link.

Lending her support to Donald Trump's leadership prowess, the Italian PM claimed that the leftist liberal network is nervous with leaders from conservative parties winning and collaborating globally.

"The Left is nervous and with Trump's victory, their irritation has turned into hysteria, not only because conservatives are winning, but because conservatives are now collaborating globally. When Bill Clinton and Tony Blair created the global leftist liberal network in the 90s, they were called statesmen. Today, when Trump, Maloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy," she said.

"This is the left's double standard, but we are used to it, and the good news is people no longer believe in their lies, despite all the mud they throw at us. Citizens keep voting for us," Meloni added.