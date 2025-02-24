Pakistan security forces kill 10 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PESHAWAR: Pakistani security forces killed 10 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation took place in the Bagh area between Sunday night and early Monday, based on intelligence about terrorist activity.

Security forces engaged the militants, killing 10. A sanitisation operation is underway to clear any remaining threats in the area.

This operation follows two separate raids in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district, where security forces killed seven terrorists a day earlier.

Last week, 30 terrorists were killed in an operation in South Waziristan district.