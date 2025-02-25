Bangladesh army chief warns country 'at risk' from infighting

DHAKA: Bangladesh's army chief on Tuesday blamed infighting for deteriorating law and order, warning that the gains of the student-led revolution that toppled the government last August were at risk.

The South Asian nation has been struggling to stem a surge in violent crime, with the security forces arresting thousands this month targeting gangs allegedly connected to the party of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"If you can't move beyond your differences and continue meddling and fighting among yourselves, the independence and integrity of the country will be at risk -- I warn you," said General Waker-Uz-Zaman, without singling out any group by name.

"Since stakeholders are busy accusing each other, miscreants find the situation favourable. They believe they can get away with anything," he said at an army memorial event.

ALSO SEE: