Fired US government workers hunt for new jobs but struggle to replace their old ones

Cathy Nguyen, 51, of Honolulu, was laid off last month from her job at USAID, where she helped manage the PEPFAR program, which combats HIV/AIDS.

Her firing not only brought the turmoil of finding new health insurance, halting saving for retirement and her kids' college education, and trimming spending for things like the family subscription to Disney Plus—it also has forced her to reconsider her career goals.

PEPFAR is a landmark effort that stretches across dozens of countries and is credited with saving some 26 million lives. Nothing rivals it. So where does a former PEPFAR worker go? "It's requiring me to rethink how I want to spend my professional life," Nguyen says.

As specialized as Nguyen's work has been, Mitch Flanigan may have her beat. Flanigan, 40, was assigned to the sled dog kennels at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska until he was fired Feb. 14. It never brought a huge paycheck, but where else could he get to work as a dog musher against such a breathtaking panorama?

He has appealed his firing with the US Merit Systems Protection Board.

"I still kind of want to fight for the job that I lost," he says. "I'm not really making much money, it's just fun and it's a unique thing to be a part of."

A November report from the Federal Salary Council, which advises on government pay, found that federal salaries were one-fourth lower than those in the private sector.

A Congressional Budget Office report released last year found pay disparities depended on workers' education. Federal workers with a high school diploma or less outearned their private-sector counterparts with 17% higher wages, the CBO found.

That edge disappeared among better-educated workers. Workers with bachelor's degrees had wages 10% lower than the private sector and those with professional degrees or doctorates earned 29% less.

Federal benefits were vastly better than the private sector for the lowest-educated workers, the CBO found, and about even for the highest-educated workers.

Many laid off from federal positions were drawn by stability, benefits and, more than anything, the opportunity to do work they might not be able to do anywhere else. Now, everyone from diplomats to public health workers are flooding the job market looking for suitable positions.