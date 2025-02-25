Macron and Trump rekindle 'Le Bromance'—with a touch of tension

WASHIGTON: They hugged, they gripped hands, they touched knees and they backslapped. But they did not agree on everything.

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump rekindled the most touchy-feely bromance in world politics as they met on Monday for talks on Ukraine. The pair have a long history of public displays of affection dating back to Trump's first term in power—and as Macron returned for Trump 2.0, it seemed like another lovefest.

But as they met in the Oval Office, tensions over Trump's sudden pivot to Russia over the Ukraine war bubbled up to the surface, even if Macron softened the blow with yet another physical gesture. The French president—unusual for any visitor to the Oval Office—interrupted his 78-year-old counterpart when Trump repeated a false claim that Europe was merely loaning Ukraine money and would get it back.

"No, in fact, to be frank," said Macron, touching his US counterpart's arm to stop him mid-sentence, "We paid 60 percent of the total effort and it was—like the US—loans, guarantees, grants." Trump smirked and said after Macron spoke: "If you believe that, it's ok with me."