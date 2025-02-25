Trump backs Musk's email asking federal workers to list accomplisments

President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Elon Musk’s demand that federal employees submit a list of their recent accomplishments by Monday night, warning that failure to comply could result in termination. However, confusion and anger have spread among federal workers, with some being told compliance is voluntary.

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump explained Musk’s approach, saying it’s a way of holding federal employees accountable.

“What he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’” Trump said.

“If you don’t answer, you’re sort of semi-fired, or fired,” he said, suggesting that many federal employees are unaccountable or nonexistent.

Trump claimed Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency had uncovered "hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud," although he didn’t provide evidence to support these claims.