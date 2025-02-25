Trump backs Musk's email asking federal workers to list accomplisments

President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Elon Musk’s demand that federal employees submit a list of their recent accomplishments by Monday night, warning that failure to comply could result in termination. However, confusion and anger have spread among federal workers, with some being told compliance is voluntary.
During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump explained Musk’s approach, saying it’s a way of holding federal employees accountable.
“What he’s doing is saying, ‘Are you actually working?’” Trump said.
“If you don’t answer, you’re sort of semi-fired, or fired,” he said, suggesting that many federal employees are unaccountable or nonexistent.
Trump claimed Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency had uncovered "hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud," although he didn’t provide evidence to support these claims.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) responded by clarifying that federal employees are not required to comply with Musk’s demand, creating a confusing situation across various agencies.
Some agencies instructed their workers to respond, while others made compliance optional or advised against it altogether.
Musk, however, continued to push for accountability, warning that employees who fail to respond a second time would face termination, at the discretion of the president.
This ultimatum has led to a new lawsuit from unions, businesses, veterans, and conservation organizations, arguing that Musk’s threat of mass firings violates the law. The lawsuit, led by the State Democracy Defenders Fund, calls Musk’s actions “one of the most massive employment frauds in the country’s history.”
While Musk has become a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overhaul and downsize the federal government, some officials within the administration have pushed back.
FBI Director Kash Patel, for example, told staff not to respond to Musk’s email, citing privacy and security concerns.
This growing conflict has divided opinions in Washington. Some administration leaders, including Trump’s allies, have supported Musk’s initiative, while others argue that his demands are overreaching.
Trump dismissed any internal divisions, claiming that officials supporting Musk’s initiative didn’t intend to act in opposition to him.
The controversy began when Trump posted on social media, praising Musk’s work but urging him to be more aggressive. Musk then announced that all federal employees would soon receive an email requesting a summary of their weekly accomplishments. He emphasized that failure to comply would be viewed as a resignation.
The OPM followed up with its own directive for federal employees to submit a list of accomplishments without mentioning potential firings for noncompliance.
Resistance quickly grew among key agencies, including the State Department, Homeland Security, and the Pentagon, which instructed employees not to respond.
Meanwhile, some government departments, such as Justice and Health and Human Services, offered mixed guidance. The Justice Department advised against responding to protect sensitive information, while others, like the Education Department, instructed their employees to comply.
OPM’s acting director, Charles Ezell, suggested that Musk’s request could lead to new expectations for federal workers, including a weekly report of accomplishments.
This controversy comes as Trump’s administration has already started downsizing the federal workforce, with hundreds of thousands of workers being impacted by firings or layoffs, particularly in agencies outside Washington, D.C.