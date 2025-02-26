Hamas will turn over bodies of four Israeli hostages in exchange for release of hundreds of prisoners

CAIRO: Hamas was set to hand over the bodies of four hostages late Wednesday night in exchange for Israel's release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, just days before the first phase of the ceasefire between the warring parties was to expire.

Israel has delayed the release of about 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas. The militant group has said that the delay was a “serious violation” of the ceasefire and that talks on a second phase aren’t possible until the Palestinians are freed.

Plans for the release later Wednesday of the hostage bodies were confirmed by Israel's government and by Hamas’s military wing in a statement by Abu Obeida, spokesman of the Qassam Brigades, on the Telegram messaging app.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that the releases of the bodies would be carried out without a ceremony, in a quieter fashion than past Hamas releases, when captives have been made to partake in highly stage-managed ceremonies.

Israel’s prison service said it was making preparations to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange. The Palestinian Prisoners Club, a group that represents current and former prisoners, said the release would happen at 11 p.m.

Israel also was expected to release an unspecified number of women and minors detained since the militant group's Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that sparked the conflict.

Hamas previously has released hostages and the bodies of four dead hostages in large public ceremonies during which the Israelis were paraded and forced to wave to large crowds.

Israel, along with the Red Cross and U.N. officials, have said the ceremonies were humiliating to the hostages, and Israel last weekend delayed the scheduled prisoner release in protest.