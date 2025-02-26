US President shares bizarre AI-generated video of ‘Trump Gaza’ vision as he plans takeover

Donald Trump’s official social media handles have posted an AI-generated video depicting his vision for Gaza, following his recent remarks about the US "taking over" the war-torn enclave and resettling Palestinians elsewhere. He claimed the region could be developed into the "Riviera of the Middle East."
The 33-second video opens with images of the devastated enclave, with "Gaza 2025" displayed in green block letters. It then shows people walking through rubble and ruined buildings before transitioning to the words "what's next" in red and blue, seemingly referencing the colours of the American flag.
The footage then shows a dramatically transformed Gaza, reimagined as a luxury coastal city with pristine beaches, high-rise buildings, nightclubs, and sports cars driving on palm-lined roads. The video has sparked widespread reactions over its surreal depiction of the conflict-ravaged territory.
The video also has imagery of bearded dancers in clothes that erotic dancers wear.
A techno-style beat plays in the background, with lyrics proclaiming, "Donald Trump will set you free. No more tunnels, no more fear. Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future, a brand-new life. Trump Gaza number one."
The video then showcases surreal imagery, including a child holding a gold balloon featuring Trump's face, yachts docked along the beach, and a man tossing money as children scramble to grab the notes. It also features a supposed 'Trump Gaza' hotel and a towering gold statue of the former president.
Gold, widely regarded as Trump's favourite colour, is prominently featured throughout the video.
The footage then features Tesla CEO Elon Musk , before cutting to an AI-generated scene of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails in shorts sittuing on a deck chair.
Trump’s announcement of his desire to take over Gaza shocked the world weeks ago, signalling a shift from the longstanding US policy of supporting a Palestinian state. It underscored his pragmatist and transactional approach to foreign policy but raised questions about its feasibility.
The plan includes relocating Gazans to other countries, though Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the move would only be temporary.
Netanyahu described the proposal as creative and capable of transforming Gaza but insisted that displaced Gazans must "disavow terrorism" if they wished to return. He noted that the biggest challenge was finding a host country for them and suggested that a Palestinian state could instead be established in Saudi Arabia.