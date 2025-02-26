US President shares bizarre AI-generated video of ‘Trump Gaza’ vision as he plans takeover

Donald Trump’s official social media handles have posted an AI-generated video depicting his vision for Gaza, following his recent remarks about the US "taking over" the war-torn enclave and resettling Palestinians elsewhere. He claimed the region could be developed into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

The 33-second video opens with images of the devastated enclave, with "Gaza 2025" displayed in green block letters. It then shows people walking through rubble and ruined buildings before transitioning to the words "what's next" in red and blue, seemingly referencing the colours of the American flag.

The footage then shows a dramatically transformed Gaza, reimagined as a luxury coastal city with pristine beaches, high-rise buildings, nightclubs, and sports cars driving on palm-lined roads. The video has sparked widespread reactions over its surreal depiction of the conflict-ravaged territory.

The video also has imagery of bearded dancers in clothes that erotic dancers wear.