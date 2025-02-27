'Going to sell like crazy': Trump says US companies can hire Indian graduates with $5 million 'gold card'

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said American companies can now hire Indian graduates from US universities under the newly proposed ‘gold card’ citizenship initiative.

This followed Trump's unveiling of the ‘gold card’ as a pathway to US citizenship for wealthy foreign investors willing to invest $5 million.

President Trump said that the current immigration system has made it difficult for top international talent, especially from countries like India, to stay and work in the US.

“I get calls from, as an example, companies where they want to hire the No. 1 student at the school,” Trump said during his first full Cabinet meeting of his second term on Wednesday.

“A person comes from India, China, Japan, or other countries, attends prestigious schools like Harvard or the Wharton School of Finance… they receive job offers, but those offers are quickly rescinded because there's no certainty about whether they can remain in the country,” he explained.

Emphasising the impact of these restrictions, Trump added, “They return to their home countries, start businesses, and go on to become billionaires, creating thousands of jobs.”

In this context, Trump announced that US companies would be able to purchase a gold card to help in the recruitment of such talented students.