South Africa to send team to US for trade talks as Ramaphosa responds to Trump's 'criticism'

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa wants to find agreement with the new US government on diplomatic, trade and other issues, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Thursday, after harsh criticism of the country by Donald Trump.

Pretoria plans to send a delegation to Washington to settle a host of issues, Ramaphosa said at an event on the sidelines of G20 meetings in South Africa that were snubbed by the US foreign and finance ministers.

"We would like to go to the United States to do a deal," he said in a discussion with Goldman Sachs vice chairman Richard Gnodde.

"We don't want to go and explain ourselves, we want to go and do a meaningful deal with the United States on a whole range of issues," Ramaphosa said.

Trump tore into the South African government early this month, accusing it of "confiscating" land from white farmers without any evidence and announcing he would cut off funding.

He was referring to a bill that Ramaphosa signed into law last month that stipulates the government may, in certain circumstances, offer "nil compensation" for property it decides to expropriate in the public interest.

The new law is intended to go some way in addressing historic inequalities in land ownership, with the minority white population still owning most farmland three decades after the end of apartheid.

Ramaphosa said he had a "wonderful" call with Trump soon after the US leader took office in January. But relations later "seemed to go a little bit off the rails", he said.

The US secretaries of state and finance later said they would not attend this month's G20 ministerial meetings in South Africa.

The United States is South Africa's second-biggest trading partner and will take over the rotating G20 presidency next year.

"We have got to make a deal of one sort or another on trade issues, on diplomatic issues, on political issues, a whole span of issues," the South African leader said.

"It's inevitable that we will get together and do a deal."