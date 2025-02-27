US companies can now hire Indian graduates from top universities under new citizenship plan: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that the newly proposed 'gold card' initiative will allow American companies to hire Indian graduates from top US universities like Harvard and Stanford.

Trump on Wednesday unveiled the 'gold card' initiative for wealthy foreigners, giving them the right to live and work in the country and offering a path to citizenship in exchange for a USD 5 million fee.

"We're going to be selling a gold card," Trump said from the Oval Office.

"You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about USD 5 million and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card," Trump was quoted as saying by the CNN.

Trump said the current immigration system has hindered top international talent, especially from India, from staying and working in the US.

"A person comes from India, China, Japan, and other countries, attends Harvard or the Wharton School of Finance, they receive job offers, but the offer is immediately revoked because there's no certainty about whether that person can stay in the country," he said.