How Trump the ‘master deal-maker’ failed when it came to negotiating with the Taliban in Afghanistan

News that Ukraine may be ready to sign a deal granting the US joint development rights to its minerals in the hope of a future security guarantee may be seen as a win by Donald Trump’s supporters who criticised Joe Biden’s unconditional support for Ukraine.

After all, whether and how this agreement will actually protect Ukraine from continuing Russian aggression remains unclear.

But Kyiv will be well aware that Trump’s track record as an international deal broker is less than stellar, despite the US president’s regular boast that he is a master deal-maker.

Trump’s self-belief was encapsulated in his ghostwritten memoir, 'The Art of the Deal', which laid out his tactics to negotiate business transactions. One important tip was: “The best thing you can do is deal from strength, and leverage is the biggest strength you can have.”

Last week, Trump left Zelensky, and European nations reeling when he cut them out of talks with Russia over the war in Ukraine. In doing so, the president had arguably forgotten his own advice: to deal from strength and to use leverage in negotiations.

Trump may have extracted a concession from Ukraine in the form of the mineral deal—although far less than the US$500 billion (£394 billion) of revenue he initially demanded—but in doing so he significantly weakened the US position towards Russia.

Trump not only shattered the western position on Ukraine, but he also unilaterally ended Russia’s three-year isolation without securing any concessions from the Kremlin before inviting them to the negotiating table.

Instead, it was the US that gave leverage away by sidelining Ukraine from the talks, rejecting the country’s desire for Nato membership and conceding that Ukraine was unlikely to restore its pre-2014 borders.

Trump further undermined Zelensky by promoting the false claim that Ukraine started the war and calling him a “dictator”.

This week, the US even voted with Russia and China at the United Nations security council over the conflict.

Trump’s criticism of an ally and conciliatory overtures to a country that illegally invaded its neighbour marks a dramatic swing in US policy. The previous US administration provided Ukraine with military and diplomatic support, while imposing economic sanctions on Russia.

A key question being asked in Kyiv and western capitals is what else Trump will concede to secure a deal with the Kremlin.

While the contexts between the US’s involvement in Afghanistan and support for Ukraine are very different, Trump’s early strategy for the latter has some hallmarks of the US’s disastrous deal with the Taliban.