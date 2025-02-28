Israel and Hamas have begun negotiating next phase of Gaza ceasefire: Egypt

KHAN YOUNIS: Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire began Thursday, Egypt said, averting a collapse ahead of Saturday's expiration of the agreement's first phase.

Officials from Israel, Qatar and the United States started “intensive discussions” on the ceasefire's second phase in Cairo, Egypt‘s state information service said.

“The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region,” its statement said.