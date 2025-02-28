Mexico sends drug lord Caro Quintero, 28 others to US as officials meet with Trump team

MEXICO CITY: Mexico has sent 29 drug cartel figures, including drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a US DEA agent in 1985, to the United States as the Trump administration turns up the pressure on drug trafficking organizations.

The unprecedented show of security cooperation comes as top Mexican officials are in Washington trying to head off the Trump administration's threat of imposing 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports starting Tuesday.

Those sent to the US Thursday were brought from prisons across Mexico to board planes at an airport north of Mexico City that took them to eight US cities, according to the Mexican government.

Among them were members of five of the six Mexican organized crime groups designated earlier this month by US President Donald Trump's administration as "foreign terrorist organizations."

A who's who of Mexican cartels

Besides Caro Quintero were cartel leaders, security chiefs from both factions of the Sinaloa cartel, cartel finance operatives and a man wanted in connection with the killing of a North Carolina sheriff's deputy in 2022.

Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, a former leader of the Juarez drug cartel, based in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, and brother of drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes, known as "The Lord of The Skies," who died in a botched plastic surgery in 1997, was among those turned over to the US.

According to prosecutors in both countries, the prisoners sent to the US Thursday faced charges related to drug trafficking and in some cases homicide among other crimes.

"We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers—and in some cases, given their lives—to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels," US Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement.