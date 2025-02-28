Top cleric, six worshippers killed in suicide bomb attack at seminary in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: top cleric and six worshippers were killed, while 18 others sustained injuries, in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a seminary in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police confirmed. The attack occurred just ahead of the fasting month of Ramazan.

The blast claimed the life of Hamidul Haq Haqqani, chief of his faction of the Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) and caretaker of Madrassa-e-Haqqania in Akora Khattak, Nowshera district, Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah confirmed.

Born in 1968, Hamidul Haq became the leader of the JUI (Sami Group) following the death of his father, Maulana Sami ul Haq.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed stated that the explosion appeared to be a suicide bombing, with Hamidul Haq as the apparent target.