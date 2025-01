Ten killed, 30 injured as pickup truck rams into crowd at New Orleans; authorities say carnage was 'intentional'

NEW ORLEANS: A driver in a pickup truck who officials said was “hellbent on carnage” sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, killing 10 and injuring 30 in an act being investigated as a New Year’s Day terrorist attack.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, and with crowds in the city ballooning in anticipation for the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game at the nearby Superdome later in the day.

“He was hell bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” said Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick.

Officials did not immediately provide an update on the status of the driver, whether there was an ongoing threat to the public or offer a suspected motive in the fatal incident at the city's famed Canal and Bourbon Street early Wednesday.

Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said officials were investigating the discovery of at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness department, said the injured had been taken to five local hospitals. A police officer was among the injured.