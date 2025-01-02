UK PM Keir Starmer condemns 'horrific' New Orleans attack

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the 'horrific' attack in New Orleans, which killed 15 people and injured at least 35 others in the American city.

Starmer took to social media on Wednesday night to express his support for the people of the United States referring to the attack in New Orleans' Bourbon Street where a US army veteran with suspected links to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group sped into a crowd.

The shockingly violent attack in New Orleans is horrific, said Starmer.

My thoughts are with the victims, their families, the emergency responders and the people of the United States at this tragic time, he said.