Iran says 'will do whatever possible' in Indian-origin nurse Nimisha Priya case

Iran has assured assistance to save the life of Indian-origin nurse Nimisha Priya (37) who has been a sentenced to death in Yemen.

Yemen President Rashad al-Alimi had on Monday last approved the death sentence of Nimisha Priya, who was convicted of murdering a Yemeni citizen Talal Abdo Mahdi. The sentence will be executed in a month’s time, reports said.

Following this, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Centre is extending all possible help in the matter.

Meanwhile, Iran has assured that it will "take up" the case which is being tried in Sanaa, the administrative capital of Yemen. Sanaa is under the control of the Iran-aligned Houthi militants.

According to a report, the declaration of assistance by an highly placed Iranian official might help India in saving the life of the nurse.

"We will take up this issue regarding this nurse. We will do whatever we can," a senior Iranian official was quoted as saying by The Hindu while he was meeting representatives of media organisations in the Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Thursday.

The approval of the death sentence for the nurse has come as a shocker for her family, particularly, for her mother Prema Kumari, 57, who has been striving hard for the past many years to save her daughter.