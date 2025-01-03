South Korea's impeached president defies warrant after hourslong standoff

SEOUL: South Korean investigators left the president's official residence after a nearly six-hour standoff during which he defied their attempt detain him in the latest confrontation of a political crisis that has paralyzed South Korean politics and seen two heads of state impeached in under a month.

The country’s anti-corruption agency said it withdrew its investigators after the presidential security service blocked them from entering President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence for hours due to concerns about their safety.

The agency expressed “serious regret about the attitude of the suspect, who did not respond to a process by law.”

Yoon, a former prosecutor, has defied investigators' attempts to question him for weeks. The last time he is known to have left the residence was on Dec. 12, when he went to the nearby presidential office to make a televised statement to the nation, making a defiant statement that he will fight efforts to oust him.

Investigators from the country's anti-corruption agency are weighing charges of rebellion after Yoon, apparently frustrated that his policies were blocked by an opposition-dominated parliament, declared martial law on Dec. 3 and dispatched troops to surround the National Assembly.