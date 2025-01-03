Will a devastating New Year's Eve explosion change Hawaii's fireworks culture?

HONOLULU: In recent years, occasions large and small — parties, Super Bowls, mixed-martial arts fights, even Thanksgiving — have provided a reason for residents across Hawaii to set off illegal fireworks.

The increasingly sophisticated displays, loved by some and loathed by others, are so prevalent that some people consider them part of the state's culture. They have rattled neighborhoods of tightly packed houses, started fires, terrorized pets and knocked a light fixture off the ceiling of an Associated Press reporter's home, where it narrowly missed a child and shattered on the floor.

Each New Year's Day, Honolulu officials publish a list of fireworks casualties from the night before, typically a litany of burns, shrapnel wounds or amputations. Sometimes there are deaths.

But none of the damage has matched Tuesday night's tragedy, when a lit bundle of mortar-style aerials tipped over and shot into crates of unlit fireworks, causing a rapid-fire series of blasts that killed three women and injured more than 20 people, including children. Another person was killed in an unrelated fireworks explosion on Oahu.

Authorities and residents alike are now wondering whether the toll will dissuade people from putting on such shows in the future, or whether it will prompt more effective efforts by police to crack down.

"This incident is a painful reminder of the danger posed by illegal fireworks," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi told a news conference. "They put lives at risk, they drain our first responders and they disrupt our neighborhoods."

Efforts to crack down on contraband fireworks have had limited effect. In 2023, lawmakers created an illegal fireworks task force. Based on the ease with which it seized fireworks, including three shipping containers in its first few months in operation, the state Department of Law Enforcement concluded illegal fireworks are likely smuggled into Hawaii on a daily basis.

The task force has seized 227,000 pounds (about 103,000 kilograms) of fireworks in all, according to Gov. Josh Green.

And yet, the Honolulu Fire Department reported Thursday that there were 30 fireworks-related blazes between Tuesday and Wednesday, a 30% increase from last New Year's celebrations.