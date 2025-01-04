Apple CEO Tim Cook to donate USD 1 million to Trump inauguration fund

Apple CEO Tim Cook is personally donating USD 1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, Axios reports, citing sources. The Alabama native reportedly views the inauguration as a significant American tradition and is contributing in the spirit of unity.

The donation, made in Cook's personal capacity, comes ahead of Trump’s swearing-in on January 20. Sources also indicate that Apple as a company is not expected to make any contributions.

Cook is among several prominent figures contributing to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, other tech leaders, including OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, have also taken steps to build ties with Trump, despite past tensions during his first term. Bank of America is also expected to contribute, although the exact amount remains undisclosed.