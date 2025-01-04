Jeju Air decides to cut 1,900 domestic and international flights by March

Korean air carrier Jeju Air has decided to cut around 1,900 domestic and international flights by March to enhance operational safety checks. This in the wake of the the devastating passenger plane crash tragedy at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province on Dec. 29, 2024 which claimed 179 lives.

South Korean authorities on Thursday raided the offices of Jeju Air and Muan Airport as part of the investigation into the fatal Boeing 737-800 crash. Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, has been banned from leaving the country as part of the probe.

On the decision to cut around 1,900 domestic and international flights, the The Korea Herald quoted Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air's management support division as saying on Friday: “As for international flights, the reductions will primarily occur on major routes with high frequencies, such as those to Japan and Southeast Asia. We are currently undergoing necessary administrative procedures. Once these are completed, we will guide reserved passengers to book for alternative flights of their choice.”

Previously, the budget airline disclosed that approximately 67,000 reservations -- 33,000 for domestic flights and 34,000 for international flights -- were canceled between Sunday, immediately following the tragedy, and Monday afternoon, raising concerns of a potential liquidity crisis.

The flight was carrying 181 passengers and crew from Thailand to South Korea on Sunday when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before slamming into a barrier, killing all aboard except two flight attendants.