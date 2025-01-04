Why are US flags being flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day?

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed frustration that flags will be flying at half-staff when he takes office later this month.

It's an action put in place by President Joe Biden to honour the late President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100. It's not a timeline that Trump can do anything about — until after he takes office.

Here's what to know about why flags are lowered when a president dies, who can issue that order and how long the process lasts:

Why are U.S. flags being flown at half-staff?

On Sunday, Biden ordered that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the late former president. It's an honor that indicates that the country or a state is in mourning.

The U.S. flag code lays out parameters for lowering the U.S. flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

Flags can be lowered to commemorate the deaths of other officials, including the vice president, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress, although those periods aren't as long.

Flags can also be ordered lowered in other circumstances, including a national tragedy or on Memorial Day.

Since U.S. flag code states that no flag should fly higher than the American flag on the same pole or nearby, state flags get lowered during those periods, too.

How long will flags be lowered?

According to Biden's proclamation, U.S. flags will be lowered for 30 days from Carter's death, until Jan. 28.

With the inauguration on Jan. 20, that means that flags will be at half-staff when Trump takes office and for the first week of his administration.