Biden Honors Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Lionel Messi with Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON: Outgoing President Joe Biden has presented the U.S.'s highest civilian award to 19 people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros, and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentine football star Messi could not be present in person at the White House to receive the award from the U.S. president.
“For the final time as President, I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.
Former President Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with numerous celebrities, were present in the East Room during the awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon.
“This group of people leaves an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas of life, finding us closer as people and showing us that what’s possible as a nation is nothing beyond our capacity,” Biden said.
“As cultural icons, humanitarians, rock stars, sports stars, you feed the hungry, you give hope to those who are hurting, and you craft the signs and sounds of our movements and our memories. It’s amazing.”
“You inspire, and you bring healing and joy to so many lives that otherwise wouldn’t be touched,” the President continued. “You answer the call to serve and lead others to do the same. You defend the values of America, even when they’re under attack, which they have been,” Biden added, before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Fannie Lou Hamer, who transformed the struggle for racial justice in America, Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defense, Robert Francis Kennedy, remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combated racial segregation, and George W. Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, were awarded posthumously. Their medals were received by their family members.
Hillary Clinton was the only recipient to receive a standing ovation.
“As a lawyer, she defended the rights of children. As First Lady, she fought for universal healthcare and declared women’s rights are human rights,” a military aide read the citation as she was presented with the medal by the president. “As Senator, she helped New York rebuild after September 11, 2001. As Secretary of State, she championed democracy worldwide. Her nomination for president broke barriers and inspired generations. Through it all, her career has been dedicated to an eternal truth: America’s ideals are sacred, and we must always defend and live by them,” the citation said.
Alex Soros accepted the award on behalf of his father, George Soros, an investor, philanthropist, and founder of the Open Society Foundations.
"Born into a Jewish family in Hungary, George Soros escaped Nazi occupation to build a life of freedom for himself and countless others around the world,” said the citation, as read by the military aide. “Educated in England, he settled in America and became an investor and philanthropist, supporting key pillars of open societies, rights and justice, equity and equality, freedom now and in the future," it continued.
“As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor,” George Soros said in a statement. “I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years,” he added.
However, Biden was slammed by Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters and Republican leadership for giving the award to Soros.
“Giving George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom is another slap in the face of America after reducing the sentences of murderers and pardoning his son. 16 days is a long time until the inauguration. What is he capable of sliding in next? January 20th can’t come soon enough,” Republican leader Nikki Haley said.
“George Soros spent millions electing soft-on-crime politicians who let criminals wreak havoc in our major cities,” Montana Senator Tim Sheehy told The New York Post.