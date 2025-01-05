Biden Honors Hillary Clinton, George Soros, Lionel Messi with Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON: Outgoing President Joe Biden has presented the U.S.'s highest civilian award to 19 people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, football superstar Lionel Messi, controversial philanthropist George Soros, and actor Denzel Washington, for their contributions to America and the world.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public, or private endeavors.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Argentine football star Messi could not be present in person at the White House to receive the award from the U.S. president.

“For the final time as President, I have the honor of bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said at a glittering function in the East Room of the White House.

Former President Bill Clinton, several of his Cabinet members, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, along with numerous celebrities, were present in the East Room during the awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

“This group of people leaves an incredible mark on our country with insight and influence that can be felt around the globe in major cities and remote areas of life, finding us closer as people and showing us that what’s possible as a nation is nothing beyond our capacity,” Biden said.

“As cultural icons, humanitarians, rock stars, sports stars, you feed the hungry, you give hope to those who are hurting, and you craft the signs and sounds of our movements and our memories. It’s amazing.”

“You inspire, and you bring healing and joy to so many lives that otherwise wouldn’t be touched,” the President continued. “You answer the call to serve and lead others to do the same. You defend the values of America, even when they’re under attack, which they have been,” Biden added, before presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fannie Lou Hamer, who transformed the struggle for racial justice in America, Ashton Carter, who served as the 25th Secretary of Defense, Robert Francis Kennedy, remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combated racial segregation, and George W. Romney, a businessman who served as the chairman and president of American Motors Corporation, were awarded posthumously. Their medals were received by their family members.