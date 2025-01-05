Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill at least 23

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes in the Palestinian territory had killed at least 23 people Sunday, while the military said it had targeted more than "100 terror targets" over the past two days.

At least 11 people were killed in an air strike on a house in northern Gaza's Sheikh Radwan area early on Sunday, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said, adding that the dead included women and children.

"Rescuers are still searching for five people trapped under the rubble of the house," he said.

"Rescuers are using their bare hands because we lack proper equipment."