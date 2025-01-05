Syrian ministers arrive on first visit to Qatar

DOHA: Ministers from Syria's transitional government arrived in Qatar on Sunday for their first visit to the Gulf state since the toppling of president Bashar al-Assad last month, officials and news agency SANA said.

The interim foreign minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, was accompanied by defence minister Morhaf Abu Kasra and the new head of intelligence, Anas Khattab, SANA reported.

It said the delegation would discuss with Qatari officials "prospects for cooperation and coordination between the two countries."

A Syrian diplomat and a Qatari official told AFP Shaibani had arrived on Sunday morning for meetings.