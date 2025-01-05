Trump's second term foreign policy to focus on China challenge and strengthening ties with India, says Lisa Curtis

WASHINGTON: A major focus of President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy will likely be on the China challenge, and it will likely involve building stronger strategic ties with India, an influential American expert has said. She added that the Quad will also likely remain an important forum for engagement for the incoming administration.

Trump, 78, will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, making him the second president in American history after Grover Cleveland in 1892 to be elected to a non-consecutive second term. Trump previously served as the 45th President of the United States from 2017 to 2021.

"A major focus of the Trump II foreign policy will likely be on the China challenge, whether in the form of economic and military competition, the technology race, or countering China's strategy to dominate the Indo-Pacific," Lisa Curtis, who was deputy assistant to the president and senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council (NSC) from 2017 to 2021, told PTI in an interview.

"We can expect the incoming Trump team to continue multiple lines of effort aimed at competing effectively with China. This will likely include investments in U.S. defense capabilities that enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as a greater focus on positioning U.S. defense assets in the region," she said.

Curtis further noted that Trump is likely to continue and may even strengthen the Biden-era restrictions on U.S. high technology to China through export controls but may also focus more on reaching bilateral trade deals that protect U.S. consumers.

Trump’s advisors, such as incoming National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Secretary of State-designate Marco Rubio, will likely focus on strategic competition with China and working with allies and partners to circumscribe China's growing power and influence in the region, as well as to counter Chinese aggression and bullying of other Indo-Pacific nations, Curtis said.

"Trump's economic team, on the other hand, will likely want to maintain a steady economic relationship with Beijing, accounting for the interests of U.S. businesses that have major investments in China. The way these differing areas of focus on U.S.-China relations play out inside the Trump administration could mirror the situation we saw in the first Trump term, when Trump reached a trade deal with China in January 2020, only to see U.S.-China relations plummet a few months later during the outbreak of COVID-19," she said.

According to Curtis, a major aspect of the second Trump administration's strategy toward the Indo-Pacific will likely involve building stronger strategic ties with India.