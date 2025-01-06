Eighth baby freezes to death in Gaza as Israel bombs enclave more than 100 times in three days

An eighth infant has died of hypothermia in Gaza amid plumetting temperatures and Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid including winter essentials and medicines into the enclave.

"I am the mother of Yousef. I lost him. They didn’t give a single moment to feel happy with my baby...” the infant’s mother told Al Jazeera.

"He died because of the very cold weather. He slept next to me and in the morning I found him frozen and dead. I don’t know what to say," she said.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, displaced multiple times amid relentless attacks by the Israeli army, crammed into often ramshackle tents as the cold, wet winter sets in. Aid groups have struggled to deliver food and supplies and say there are shortages of blankets, warm clothing and firewood.

According to multiple reports, Israel has been deliberately preventing food, water, medicine and other essentials from entering Gaza. It has also repeatedly attacked aid convoys and civilians gathered to collect whatever aid manages to pass through the borders.

The U.N. has declared a famine in parts of Gaza. An independent panel of aid experts found that nearly half of the Palestinians in the enclave are struggling with hunger. Many go days without eating. Palestinian authorities say dozens of children have starved to death.

Investigations by two foremost US government agencies in September this year concluded that Israel has been interfering with aid works in Gaza by deliberately blocking essential supplies, killing aid workers, razing agricultural structures, bombing ambulances and hospitals, sitting on supply depots and routinely turning away trucks full of food and medicine.