Trump says Canada should merge with US as Trudeau resigns
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Monday marked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation announcement by doubling down on his unlikely proposal that the country should merge with the United States.
"If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," incoming president Trump posted on social media.
"Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" he added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, saying he will leave office as soon as the ruling Liberal party chooses a new leader.
"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister," Trudeau, who has been in power since 2015, told reporters in Ottawa following a protracted political crisis that saw top Liberal allies urge him to quit.