US Congress certifies Trump's presidential election victory, four years after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump capped a historic political comeback on Monday as Congress certified his election victory, in a remarkable turn from four years ago, when a mob he had summoned to Washington ransacked the US Capitol.

The president-elect spent much of his campaign facing prosecution over the 2021 insurrection, when his supporters -- fueled by his false claims of voter fraud -- rioted to halt the certification of his defeat to Joe Biden.

But Trump, 78, was voted back into office in November and Monday's ceremony went much more smoothly, even with a major winter storm blanketing the capital and much of the country in snow.

"Donald J Trump of the state of Florida, has received 312 votes. Kamala D Harris of the state of California has received 226 votes," Harris herself declared to assembled lawmakers after the counting was complete.

Harris -- who oversaw the certification as part of her vice-presidential duties -- said the official count "shall be deemed a sufficient declaration" for Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance to take their oaths of office on January 20.