Biden 'doing everything possible' to make transition difficult: Trump

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of making the presidential transition difficult, citing recent executive orders on climate and other official acts being taken by Biden in his last weeks as president.

Trump, 78, is slated to be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. He will replace Biden as the new occupant of the White House, the official residence of the U.S. President.

"Biden is doing everything possible to make the transition as difficult as possible, from lawfare such as has never been seen before to costly and ridiculous executive orders on the Green New Scam and other money-wasting hoaxes," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"Fear not, these 'orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a nation of common sense and strength. MAGA!!!" said the president-elect.

Trump issued the statement shortly before Congress certified his victory in the Electoral College, and after Biden, 82, banned drilling for oil and natural gas off most of America's coastline, with the total area covered by the order greater than the combined landmass of Alaska and Texas.