53 killed, 62 injured in Tibet Earthquake; tremors felt in Kathmandu, parts of North India

At least 53 were killed and 62 injured as a strong earthquake struck the Tibet region on Tuesday morning. According to Chinese media, the earthquake led to the collapse of many buildings in Tibet with tremours felt in neighbouring Nepal's capital Kathmandu and northern parts of India.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the quake struck Dingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 6:35 am.

Tremors were also strongly felt in Bihar where people has been reportedly seen running outside their houses and apartments. However, no damage to properties has been reported.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, tremors were felt in Patna, Madhubani, Sheohar, Munger, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.

People in Katihar, Purnea, Sheohar, Darbhanga and Samastipur also came out on the streets when the quake took place.