53 killed, 62 injured in Tibet Earthquake; tremors felt in Kathmandu, parts of North India

At least 53 were killed and 62 injured as a strong earthquake struck the Tibet region on Tuesday morning. According to Chinese media, the earthquake led to the collapse of many buildings in Tibet with tremours felt in neighbouring Nepal's capital Kathmandu and northern parts of India.
According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the quake struck Dingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 6:35 am.
Tremors were also strongly felt in Bihar where people has been reportedly seen running outside their houses and apartments. However, no damage to properties has been reported.
According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, tremors were felt in Patna, Madhubani, Sheohar, Munger, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Katihar, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran and several other districts along the India-Nepal border.
People in Katihar, Purnea, Sheohar, Darbhanga and Samastipur also came out on the streets when the quake took place.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake was recorded at 6:35 am and also revealed that two more earthquakes hit the region shortly after the first one.
While the second earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 am at a depth of 10 km, the third earthquake of magnitude 4.9 at 7:07 am was recorded at a depth of 30 km.
Disaster relief aid, including cotton tents, quilts and items for high-altitude and frigid areas, had been dispatched by central authorities to areas impacted by the quake, Xinhua said.
The high-altitude county in the Tibet region is home to around 62,000 people and situated on the Chinese side of Mount Everest.
While earthquakes are common in the region, Tuesday's quake was the most powerful recorded within a 200-kilometre radius in the last five years, the CENC added.
Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday emphasised "the full-scale search and rescue efforts, minimizing casualties to the greatest extent possible, properly resettling affected residents, and ensuring their safety and warmth through the winter", state broadcaster CCTV said.
About 1,500 fire and rescue workers were deployed to search for people in the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.
-Shook quite strongly
Many people came out of their houses due to panic in Kathmandu as people witnessed the trees and electric wires on the streets shaking for some time.
At least half a dozen tremors with magnitude ranging from 4 to 5 were also recorded within a time span of an hour around 7 am, according to the USGS report.
The tremor was strong enough to terrorise people in Nepal, who recalled the 2015 great earthquake that killed 9,000 people.
However, a Nepal Police spokesperson says that so far they have not received any information regarding any major physical damage or human causality.
As the epicentre lies in Tibet stronger tremors were felt by people living in Northern Nepal, Nepal Police spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said.
"It shook quite strongly here, everyone is awake," said government official Jagat Prasad Bhusal in Nepal's Namche region, which lies nearer to Everest.
In 2015, nearly 9,000 people died and more than 22,000 were injured when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes.
Three people were killed and dozens injured after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck along the mountainous China-Kyrgyzstan border in January last year.
A quake in December 2023 in northwest China killed 148 people and displaced thousands in Gansu province.
That quake was China's deadliest since 2014 when more than 600 people were killed in southwestern Yunnan province.
In the December 2023 earthquake, subzero temperatures made the aid operation launched in response even more challenging, with survivors huddled around outdoor fires to keep warm.