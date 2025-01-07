Jimmy Carter will be honoured in Washington, a city where he remained an outsider

All of the pomp will carry some irony for the Democrat who went from his family peanut warehouse to the Governor's Mansion and eventually the White House. Carter won the presidency as the smiling Baptist and technocratic engineer who promised to change the ways of Washington — and eschewed many of those unwritten rules ways when he got there.

"Jimmy Carter was always an outsider," said biographer Jonathan Alter, explaining how Carter capitalized on the fallout of the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal that toppled Richard Nixon. "The country was thirsting for moral renewal and for Carter, as this genuinely religious figure, to come in and clean things up."

From 1977 to 1981, Carter was the city's highest-ranking resident. But he never mastered it.

"He could be prickly and a not very appealing personality" in a town that thrives on relationships, Alter said, describing a president who struggled with schmoozing lawmakers and reporters.

The gatekeepers of Washington society never embraced Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, either, not quite knowing what to make of the small-town Southerners who carried their own luggage and bought their clothes off the rack. Carter sold what had been the presidential yacht, a perk his predecessors had used to wine and dine Capitol power players.

Early in Carter's presidency, Washington Post society columnist Sally Quinn tagged the Carters and their West Wing as "an alien tribe," incapable of "playing 'the game.'" An elite Georgetown hostess herself, Quinn nodded to Washington's "frivolity" but nonetheless mocked "the Carter people" as "not, in fact, comfortable in limousines, yachts, or in elegant salons, in black tie" or with "place cards, servants, six courses, different forks, three wines and after-dinner mingling."