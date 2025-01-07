Seattle police officer who fatally struck Jaahnavi Kandula fired from department

SEATTLE/LAS VEGAS: In a significant development, a Seattle police officer who killed Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in January 2023 when the patrol vehicle he was driving struck her, has been fired from the police department, officials said.

Kandula, 23, from Andhra Pradesh, was struck by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street in Seattle on January 23, 2023.

He was driving 74 mph (more than 119 km/h) on the way to a report of a drug overdose call.

Kandula was thrown 100 feet when she was struck by the speeding police patrol vehicle.

According to a report in The Seattle Times on Monday, Interim Seattle Police Chief Sue Rahr said that she had fired Dave from the Seattle Police Department.

The report, citing an email sent by Rahr to employees, said she fired Dave on Monday after the Seattle Office of Police Accountability found he had violated four department policies.

"I believe the officer did not intend to hurt anyone that night and that he was trying to get to a possible overdose victim as quickly as possible," Rahr said.

"However, I cannot accept the tragic consequences of his dangerous driving. His positive intent does not mitigate the poor decision that caused the loss of human life and brought discredit to the Seattle Police Department," the report said.

The development comes months after another Seattle police officer Daniel Auderer was fired following his insensitive comments and laughter after Kandula's death.

In bodycam footage released by the Seattle Police Department, Auderer was heard laughing after the deadly crash and had remarked "Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car. But she is dead."