Three Pakistan soldiers, 19 militants killed in khyber Pakhtunkhwa clashes: military

ISLAMABAD: Three soldiers and 19 militants were killed in the latest clashes in Pakistan's restive northwestern region, the military said Tuesday.

The soldiers exchanged "intense fire" with militants at three different locations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the military said in a statement, confirming the death toll on both sides.

Pakistan has been battling a resurgence of militant violence in its western border regions since the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban -- known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- is the most active militant group in the region and regularly targets security forces.