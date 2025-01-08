'All hell will break out if hostages in Gaza are not freed': Trump warns Hamas

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has warned that all hell will break out in the Middle East if the hostages being held by Hamas are not released by Inauguration Day, repeating the threat four times.

Trump did not elaborate on what actions he might take if the captives are not released by the time he takes office.

Officials say about 100 hostages, including some Americans, who were seized on October 7, 2023, remain captive in Gaza, though they believe many of them may have died in captivity.

All hell will break out.

If those hostages aren't back, I don't want to hurt your negotiation, if they're not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East, Trump told reporters at a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20 as the 47th President of the United States.

He was responding to a question on the status of negotiations with Hamas on the release of American hostages.