India steps up interaction with Taliban-led govt, Foreign Secretary meets acting Afghan Foreign Minister

NEW DELHI: Stepping up its level of interaction with the Taliban-led government in Kabul since they returned to power in 2021, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday.

India's approach in engaging with the Taliban has been incremental, primarily focused on providing humanitarian assistance, but this meeting signals a potential shift towards more diplomatic interactions in the days to come.

The sides exchanged views on a range of issues related to bilateral relations and regional developments as Afghanistan underscored its sensitivities to India’s security concerns which mostly involve Pakistan-based outfits using its territory for anti-India activities.

India has expressed its readiness to help the developmental needs of the Afghan people.

“The Foreign Secretary underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries. In this context, he conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people,” said a statement from the External Affairs Ministry.