Israeli TV reporter regains his ability to speak with the help of AI

It was a devastating blow for the leading reporter, who had spent more than 40 years covering many of Israel’s most important stories. Nussbaum had reported from the scenes of suicide bombings, the front lines of wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and covered high-profile scandals and court cases in Israel’s parliament.

After Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, which triggered the war in Gaza, Nussbaum was unable to report from the field. It was the first war of his career that he had ever missed. Despite his difficulties with speaking and moving, he launched a segment interviewing injured soldiers in Israeli hospitals. His questions were slow and halting, but he continued for the first half of the war. However, as it became harder to be understood, his interviews became less frequent.

On Monday, Channel 12 announced that Nussbaum would return to the air in the coming weeks, with the help of AI.

“It took me a few moments to absorb it and understand that it is me speaking now,” Nussbaum told The Associated Press via text message. “Slowly, I’m understanding the incredible meaning of this device for everyone with disabilities, including me.”