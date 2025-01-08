Race begins to replace Canadian PM Trudeau

CANADA: The race to be Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's successor kicked off on Tuesday, a day after he resigned amid a looming trade war with the United States and a divisive political climate at home.

The country's new leader is likely to face elections within weeks of taking over from Trudeau in March.

With the incumbent Liberal Party slumping badly in the polls, whoever wins the leadership contest could find themselves in opposition after the votes are counted, tasked with rebuilding the party.

US President-elect Donald Trump ally Elon Musk has thrown his support behind Trudeau's rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, for prime minister.

Few in the Liberal Party have yet officially announced plans to seek its leadership, but several likely candidates have already been touted to AFP and other media.

Here are the frontrunners:

Chrystia Freeland was deputy prime minister before she resigned in spectacular fashion in December, clashing with her boss over Trump's threats to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

The 56-year-old has held several senior cabinet posts in Trudeau's government since 2015. Polls show her as the top candidate to now replace him.