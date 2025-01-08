US Congressman challenges Biden administration's decision to investigate Adani

WASHINGTON: Challenging the Biden administration's decision to investigate the activities of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, an influential Republican lawmaker has said that such selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners.

In a strongly worded letter to US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Congressman Lance Gooden, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, also asked, "What will the US do if India refuses to comply with an extradition request?"

Gooden also demanded answers regarding the Justice Department's selective prosecution of foreign entities and the potential harm such actions pose to the US's global alliances and economic growth. He further inquired if there was any connection to George Soros.

“The Department of Justice’s selective actions risk damaging critical alliances with key partners like India, one of America’s strongest allies in the Asia-Pacific region,” Gooden said in his letter dated January 7.

“Instead of pursuing cases with tenuous jurisdiction and limited relevance to US interests, the DOJ should focus on punishing bad actors at home, rather than chasing rumors abroad,” he added.

The five-term Republican lawmaker said that targeting entities that invest tens of billions of dollars and create tens of thousands of jobs for Americans only harms the US in the long run.