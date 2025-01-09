America mourns former president Jimmy Carter at state funeral before burial in Georgia hometown

Jimmy Carter was to be honoured on Thursday with a state funeral at Washington's National Cathedral, amid a groundswell of tributes celebrating the 39th U.S. president and the last from the so-called Greatest Generation.

The service caps a week of mourning, with Americans quietly filing past the flag-draped coffin in the U.S. Capitol to pay their respects to Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100 in his home state of Georgia.

President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy for his fellow Democrat at the Episcopal church, a traditional venue for U.S. presidential send-offs, including those of Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.