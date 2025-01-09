'Respect sovereignty', 'only a rhetoric': European leaders react to Trump's Greenland threat

Why is Trump interested in Greenland?

Greenland is a self-governing Danish territory covered in ice, with untapped mineral resources and geostrategic importance.

Though Trump has expressed interest in acquiring the country, experts are still perplexed at what the incoming presidential administration is actually planning.

"We are still in the waiting room when it comes to knowing exactly what the Trump administration means," said Lill Rastad Bjorst, an associate professor at Aalborg University specialising in Greenland.

Since 2009, Greenlanders have been in charge of deciding how their natural resources are used.

Access to Greenland's mineral resources is considered crucial by the United States, which signed a memorandum on cooperation in the sector in 2019. The EU followed suit four years later with its own agreement.

Greenland's soil is well explored, which has enabled a detailed map of resources to be drawn up.

The EU has identified 25 of the 34 minerals on its official list of critical raw materials in Greenland, including rare earth minerals.

"As the demand for minerals is rising, there is a need to go and look for untapped resources," said Ditte Brasso Sorensen, an analyst at Think Tank Europa. "Actors are more and more aware they need to diversify their sources, especially when it comes to the dependence to China on rare earth elements." Adding to this is the fear that China will get its hands on the mineral resources, she explained.

Yet the mining sector in Greenland is currently largely non-existent.

There are only two mines on the island -- one for rubies, which is looking for new investors, and the other for anorthosite, a rock containing titanium.

Infrastructure is also a key issue for the development of the mining industry.

"When it comes to extractive industries, Trump is putting Greenland on the mining map in discourse but it's hard to say how it could evolve as there is a lack of investors," Rastad Bjorst noted.

Sorensen also stressed the inherent difficulties of such endeavours in Greenland with its "very harsh weather conditions, a protected environment and lots of costs with the need to develop the physical and digital infrastructure".

"The untested regulatory system also adds to the uncertainties," she said.

Public opposition to uranium mining in southern Greenland prompted legislation banning the extraction of radioactive products.

Another potential resource to be exploited is oil but it is currently at a standstill.