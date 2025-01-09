Skills mismatch in the traditional workforce to be a bigger crisis in the next decade

The mismatch in skill sets of the traditional workforce in the evolving tech-driven job market will be one of the biggest crises the world faces in the next decade. As a result, an estimated 9.2 crore jobs will be lost globally over the next six years, though the shift will generate some 17 crore novel set of jobs.

The global job market is set for a major transformation by 2030, as outlined in the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report. This shift will create 170 million new roles, but 92 million jobs will be displaced, resulting in a net gain of 78 million jobs.

Key drivers of this change include technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions, and economic pressures. A major challenge will be the growing skills gap, as 40 percent of required competencies will change, with employers already citing skills mismatch as a primary obstacle to growth, Forbes reported on Thursday (January 9).

While demand for technical skills in AI, cybersecurity, and big data is expected to rise, soft skills like creativity and adaptability will remain essential. Economic pressures and geopolitical tensions will further shape the workforce, affecting strategies like offshoring and reshoring.

Demographic trends, such as aging populations in developed countries and growing working-age populations in developing regions, will also influence employment needs, particularly in healthcare and education.

The rise of automation and AI will impact job structures, with many companies planning to upskill workers and restructure internally. In terms of job growth, frontline and essential roles like farmworkers, construction workers, healthcare professionals, and educators will thrive, alongside growing positions in AI, robotics, and green energy. However, some roles, including cashiers, administrative assistants, and data entry clerks, will decline due to technological disruption.